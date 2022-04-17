हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonipat

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sonipat

 About 50 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were pressed into the service to douse the flames, as per PTI.

Image credit: ANI

Chandigarh: A major fire broke out on Sunday at a chemical factory in the Kundli industrial area of Haryana's Sonipat district, a police official said. He said about 50 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, the police official from Sonipat told PTI over the phone.

He, however, said no one is stated to be trapped inside the factory complex. "About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control," he said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, he said.

Tags:
SonipatChemical factory firefire breakout
