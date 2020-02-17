Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai, no casualty reported

A massive level III fire broke out at GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai's Byculla area on Monday. The fire broke out on the 10th floor of the building and it is feared that some people are still trapped inside the building. No casualty has been reported so far.

Sources told Zee Media that Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was holding a meeting inside the GST Bhavan when the fire broke out but he was evacuated safely out of the building. It is learnt that 20-22 fire brigade vehicles are present at the spot to douse the raging inferno.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited)