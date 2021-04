NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at Jaipuria shopping mall in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area on Tuesday (April 13). The fire brigade department, upon receiving the information, pressed several fire tenders into the service. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No report of any casualty has been received so far.

The Jaipuria mall is situated close to a high-rise residential society in Indirapuram.

More details are awaited.

Live TV