New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a power substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Noida's Sector 148 on Wednesday (August 19, 2020).

The transformers have been engulfed in the blaze.

The area falls under Knowledge Park Police Station jurisdiction.

Firefighting operations are underway with several fire tenders at the spot trying to douse the fire.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)