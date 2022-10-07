NewsIndia
FIRE

Massive fire breaks out at plastic company in Noida, no casualty reported

According to the police, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been identified as of now.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:30 PM IST|Source: ANI

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Noida Sector 3 on Friday afternoon. The thick black smoke rose due to a fire at a building in Noida`s Sector 3. Several fire tenders are on the spot to douse the flame.

So far no loss of life has been reported. According to the police, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been identified as of now.

Ravi Shankar Chabbi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order) said, "We received the information of fire at a plastic tray manufacturing company. Several fire tenders are working to douse the fire. The building near the company has been evacuated. So far no injuries or loss of life have been reported."

More details awaited.

