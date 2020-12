AHMEDABAD: A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in Bapunagar area in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. The incident took place on Sunday (December 6) morning after a tea kettle caught fire and soon engulfed a PVC board above it.

The fire soon razed parts of Shyam Sikhar shopping complex at Bapunagar area and at least 22 shops were engulfed in flames.

According to locals, the complex was closed at the time of the incident as it was Sunday and hence no life was lost in the mishap.

