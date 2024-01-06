New Delhi: A huge blaze erupted in the forest area adjacent to the Modi Mill flyover in the heart of Delhi on Saturday evening, leading to traffic jams, the Delhi traffic police informed. As per the fire service department, seven fire engines have been deployed to the site, ANI reported. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory stating that vehicular movement has been hampered on the Mathura road in the lane from Ashram Chowk to Apollo Hospital. The police urged commuters to steer clear of the nearby roads around the Modi Mill flyover.

#WATCH | Delhi: A call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received. A total of 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far no injuries/causality reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/h1etb5nEZO — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

“Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the lane from Ashram Chowk to Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover along Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police posted on X, the former Twitter. Some possible dramatic headlines for the news story are:

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. FURTHER DETAILS AWAITED.