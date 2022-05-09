New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Khoda area near the Ghaziabad-Noida border on Sunday (May 8, 2022) night and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per the latest reports, the fire broke out in a junk warehouse near Labor Chowk.
The blaze resulted in several panic-stricken people rushing out of their homes.
There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub.
More details are awaited.
