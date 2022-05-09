हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad fire

Massive fire breaks out in Khoda near Ghaziabad-Noida border, panic-stricken people rush out of their homes

As per the latest reports, the fire broke out in a junk warehouse near Labor Chowk in the Khoda area.

Massive fire breaks out in Khoda near Ghaziabad-Noida border, panic-stricken people rush out of their homes
File photo (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Khoda area near the Ghaziabad-Noida border on Sunday (May 8, 2022) night and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per the latest reports, the fire broke out in a junk warehouse near Labor Chowk.

The blaze resulted in several panic-stricken people rushing out of their homes.

There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub.

More details are awaited. 

