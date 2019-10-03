Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata mall, 9 fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out on Thursday in a multi-storeyed mall in Salt Lake area of Kolkata. Thick dense smoke was seen billowing out of the basement and as many as nine fire tenders are present at the spot.

The thick smoke is preventing the fire and emergency services department officials to enter the building of Baishakhi Mall and the entire area has been engulfed in thick black smoke. The basement houses a parking lot and several cars are trapped inside.

Fire and Emergency Services department Minister Sujit Basu and Bidhannagar Municipal Mayor Krishna Chakraborty are at the spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.