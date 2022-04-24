हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
fire breakout

Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Tangra

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, said officials, as per PTI.

Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Tangra

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at garage in central Kolkata's Tangra area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Eight fire tenders were working to douse the blaze at the garage on Christopher Road which was used as a godown, they said.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, they added. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," an official said.

