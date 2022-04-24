Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Tangra

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at garage in central Kolkata's Tangra area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Eight fire tenders were working to douse the blaze at the garage on Christopher Road which was used as a godown, they said.
No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, they added. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," an official said.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.