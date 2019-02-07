हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Noida hospital

Massive fire breaks out in Noida's Metro Hospital

Local reports said that many people had to be evacuated through glass windows even as fire officials reached the spot and began rescue operations.

Massive fire breaks out in Noida&#039;s Metro Hospital
ANI Photo

A massive fire broke out in a prominent hospital in Noida's Sector 12 on Thursday morning.

Local reports said that many people had to be evacuated through glass windows of Metro Hospital even as fire officials reached the spot and began rescue operations.

While the cause of the fire is not yet known, it is feared that many people - many of them patients - may still be trapped in various parts of the hospital.

(This is a breaking news report and will be updated with more details as and when they are available)

