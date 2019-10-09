Massive fire breaks out inside a godown in Delhi's Daryaganj

A massive fire broke out inside a godown in Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday. A team of fire brigade has reached the spot to control the raging inferno. There is no report on any casualty so far.
(This is a developing story)
A massive fire broke out inside a godown in Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday. A team of fire brigade has reached the spot to control the raging inferno. There is no report on any casualty so far.
A massive fire broke out inside a godown in Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday. A team of fire brigade has reached the spot to control the raging inferno. There is no report on any casualty so far.
(This is a developing story)