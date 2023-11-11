Massive Fire Engulfs Houseboats At Dal Lake In Kashmir, 3 Tourists Killed

Srinagar: A massive fire erupted from a houseboat, rapidly spreading to half a dozen neighboring houseboats in the early hours of Saturday morning. The blaze engulfed six houseboats and adjacent wooden sheds, resulting in a total loss estimated at over 40 crores. The tragic incident took the lives of three tourists.

The houseboats were located along the Ghat Number 9. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after the incident and with the help of locals worked for hours to douse the flames. The bodies of three deceased tourists were recovered in the aftermath of the Dal Lake fire incident. According to the police, the tourists are reported to be from Bangladesh, and efforts are underway to establish their identities.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. The houseboat owners and houseboat association of Kashmir had appealed authorities especially LG Manoj Sinha to sympathetically look into the incident and compensate the owners as the times of harsh winters nears in Kashmir.

