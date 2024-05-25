Advertisement
RAJKOT FIRE

Massive Fire Engulfs Rajkot Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Several Feared Dead

Due to high wind velocity firefighters are facing difficulty in controlling the fire.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A massive fire engulfed a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday evening and many are feared dead in the incident. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Speaking to media Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav said,  "A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of some casualties."

"We will then be able to find out the exact number of casualties inside the zone (after fire is controlled). We will also investigate the cause of the fire, and a message has been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to shut," he added.  

Speaking to news agency ANI Fire Officer IV Kher said that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained. "The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity," he said.

 

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)

