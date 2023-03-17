topStoriesenglish2584467
SECUNDERABAD FIRE

Massive Fire In Secunderabad Leaves 6 Dead, Including 4 Women

According to reports, the six were inside the commercial complex when the fire broke out and died subsequently in the hospital. They were employed by a marketing company that had an office in the complex, officials said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The victims belong to Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana, as per reports
  • In another incident, 3 people were killed in a major fire in a five-storey commercial building in Secunderabad this January
  • The fire-ravaged building was subsequently demolished

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad - Hyderabad's twin city - on Thursday (March 16), leaving at least six people dead. The massive fire reportedly broke out at Swapnalok Commercial Complex at around 7.30 pm and a preliminary investigation suggested short-circuit to be the reason behind the blaze. According to North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi, four girls and two boys lost their lives in the incident."Six people, including four girls and two boys, died in the fire. They were inside the complex when the fire broke out. By the time they were taken out, they were critical and were declared dead on being taken to a hospital. We also managed to rescue 7 people," ANI quoted Deepthi.

Another official supervising the rescue operation said till midnight, there was still a lot of smoke coming out of the building and it will take some time for it to subside. The victims belong to Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana, reported PTI. They were employed by a marketing company that had an office in the complex, officials said. According to a witness, the fire started at around 7.30 pm in the complex that houses several offices.

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also arrived at the spot."Fire engines and rescue teams are at the spot, fighting the flames. There are reports that at least 5-6 people are still stuck in a room inside the building. Rescue teams are using iron rods to break the wall and rescue those trapped inside. So far they have rescued 11 people," Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said. Further details are awaited. 

There was a similar mishap in Telangana town earlier this year. Three people were killed in a major fire in a five-storey commercial building in Secunderabad this January. The fire-ravaged building was subsequently demolished. 
 

