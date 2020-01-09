हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Massive fire, LPG cylinder blasts as two trucks collide in Gujarat's Surat

A school bus that was passing by also came in the grip of the fire and was burnt completely. However, the children escaped unharmed.

A massive fire took place on Thursday morning when two trucks collided in Gujarat's Surat. One of the trucks was laden with Indian Oil LPG cylinders and when it slammed into the other truck it was set ablaze. The fire spread leading to consecutive blasts in the cylinders.

A school bus that was passing by also came in the grip of the fire and was burnt completely. However, the children escaped unharmed. At least 25 children were travelling in the school bus and they were rescued before they could get injured in the fire, averting a mishap.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they doused the fire without any further harm. There is yet no report on the drivers of the respective trucks.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Gujarat fireSurat fire
