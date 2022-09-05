NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE

Massive fire near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi, 40 fire tenders douse flames

Over 150 fire personnel were deployed after a major fire broke out in a building near the Chandni Chowk metro station.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:56 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Massive fire near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi, 40 fire tenders douse flames

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building near the Chandni Chowk metro station here, officials said on Monday. No casualty has been reported so far, they said. Atul Garg, director, of Delhi Fire Service said a call about the fire was received around 10.40 pm on Sunday.

He said six fire tenders were rushed to the site initially. He said the fire call was later upgraded to serious and a total of 40 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames. More than 150 fire personnel were deployed at the site.

Garg said the fire was brought under control Monday morning.

The cause of the incident is being ascertained, he added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature