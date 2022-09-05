New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building near the Chandni Chowk metro station here, officials said on Monday. No casualty has been reported so far, they said. Atul Garg, director, of Delhi Fire Service said a call about the fire was received around 10.40 pm on Sunday.

He said six fire tenders were rushed to the site initially. He said the fire call was later upgraded to serious and a total of 40 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames. More than 150 fire personnel were deployed at the site.

Delhi | Dousing operation underway at a building near Chandni Chowk metro station where a fire broke out yesterday night https://t.co/AvlIdePrck pic.twitter.com/qDkxweMqTe — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Delhi | Visuals from outside a building near Chandni Chowk metro station where a fire broke out yesterday night



Fire is under control. A part of the building collapsed due to fire. Cooling operation underway. At the moment 10 fire tenders at the spot, says a fire dept official pic.twitter.com/JQJrWwZDPE — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Garg said the fire was brought under control Monday morning.

The cause of the incident is being ascertained, he added.