Massive Keshmiri Youth Turnout For Indian Army Recruitment Rally In Baramulla

Thousands of Kashmiri youths turned out for an Army recruitment rally organized by the 161 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army in the Gantmulla area of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. Despite there being only 306 vacancies, more than 20,000 youths gathered at the recruitment ground. Many expressed their frustration, noting the limited number of vacancies.

Bilal Ahamed, an aspirant, said, “We came for the recruitment, but they are telling us to go back because 2,000 youths are already inside, and it's unlikely their physical tests will be completed by evening. They've given us a new date of the 16th. It’s true that many youths are inside, but if the same situation happens on the 16th, we should be given a date for the 17th. There is a huge rush, and unemployment is a major problem. These rallies provide us with an opportunity, but the vacancies are too few. The last recruitment was in 2019, after a five-year gap. There should be more vacancies to help curb unemployment.”

Despite the cold weather, youths travelled tens of kilometres to reach the assembly ground before sunrise, forming long queues. The majority of them were graduates, all eager to join the Indian Army, not only for employment but also for the dignity that comes with serving the nation. For many, it was the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

Syed Toufiq Gillani, an aspirant, said, “It's hard to put into words how happy I am. This is the result of three years of hard work. I joined NCC to stay fit, and today I qualified for the running test with excellent marks. My father was in the army, and I grew up dreaming of joining. It's important to be a good citizen, and serving the country is a great thing. I will never let my country down.”

Ajaz Ahmad, another aspirant, said, “I’m very happy. Joining the Indian Army means everything to me. I dream of serving my country.”

Zubair Ahmed, also an aspirant, said, “We’ve been waiting for five years for an opportunity like this. We want to serve the country, and these rallies provide some hope for employment. May Allah grant success to all.”

Many of the youths are educated and aspire to join the army, not only to protect the nation but also to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Shafat Ahmad, an aspirant, said, “I’ve had a passion for joining the Indian Army since childhood. I first tried for Agniveer but didn’t qualify. Today, I did. It takes hard work, but with Allah's help, I will give my 100%. It’s a great thing that these rallies are happening, as they provide employment for the youth.”

The youth of Kashmir expressed that these recruitment rallies are extremely helpful and that they hope the army will conduct more such rallies in the valley to fulfill the aspirations of those who dream of donning the uniform.

Manzoor Ahmad, another aspirant, said, “I’ve had this ambition since childhood, and now I’m getting employment too. The management of the rally was excellent, and I liked it a lot. It has been a very positive experience, and Inshallah, it will continue to benefit the youth in the future.”

All this is happening amid rising terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, but it has not deterred the youth. Their desire to join the Indian Army and lead a life of dignity reflects a shift in the local Kashmiri youth mentality, with many now focused on contributing to the country and securing a better future.