Massive Security Operation Continues In Botapathri After Terror Attack

Baramulla: Security forces launched an extensive combing operation for the second consecutive day in Botapathri and surrounding areas, following a terror attack believed to have involved 3-4 assailants, according to police sources.

SSP Baramulla Zaid Mohammed confirmed that the operation, paused overnight, resumed at dawn. "Police, Army, Paramilitary, and other security units are participating in this operation," he stated, adding that similar search efforts have recently been conducted in Pattan and Kreeri based on intelligence inputs. "Evidence suggests 3-4 terrorists may have been involved in the Botapathri attack," he added.

Sources within the security forces disclosed that, in August, a group of 5-7 Pakistani-trained terrorists reportedly infiltrated through the Gulmarg sector, armed with sophisticated weapons. Officials suspect that this group might be linked to the recent Botapathri incident.

At a BSF passing-out parade, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing new recruits, condemned the attack and praised security personnel for their unwavering efforts. “Despite facing internal crises, our neighboring country persistently attempts to destabilize peace in Kashmir,” Sinha remarked. “We have devised a new strategy to handle emerging threats and will avenge every drop of innocent blood spilled here.”

The LG emphasized the importance of cooperation among the Army, police, and central forces to effectively counter the terrorist threat in Jammu and Kashmir. Inspector General of BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, highlighted the importance of coordination between agencies in response to recent escalations. “We are conducting thorough threat assessments and adapting our response accordingly,” he said, adding that the BSF and Army have intensified counter-infiltration measures ahead of winter.

Following recent attacks in traditionally secure areas like Gagangeer and Botapathri, security forces are re-evaluating the region's defense protocols, determined to respond decisively to any future threats.