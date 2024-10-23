Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810616https://zeenews.india.com/india/massive-turnout-in-kalpetta-as-priyanka-gandhi-kicks-off-campaign-for-wayanad-bypoll-2810616.html
NewsIndia
KERALA

Massive Turnout In Kalpetta As Priyanka Gandhi Kicks Off Campaign For Wayanad Bypoll

Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 12:17 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Massive Turnout In Kalpetta As Priyanka Gandhi Kicks Off Campaign For Wayanad Bypoll

WAYANAD: Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, gathered in Kalpetta on Wednesday to participate in a massive roadshow welcoming Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as she prepares to make her electoral debut by filing nomination papers for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Priyanka, who arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother -- Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi -- led the roadshow along with her brother -- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- from the new bus stand at Kalpetta.

Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow.

UDF workers and supporters as well as members of the general public of all age groups, who were waiting since early morning, welcomed her carrying placards with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's photographs, balloons in the party colours and drum beats.

Balloons in the party colours of the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also lined both sides of the nearly two kilometer long roadshow route. Green flags of IUML and the tricolour of the Congress, which were absent during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in April this year, were also seen, but in very few numbers.

Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK