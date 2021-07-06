Massive violence in Asansol over 21-yr-old's custodial death, 2 cops suspended

Kulti: A 21-year-old man died in police custody in Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Tuesday (July 6) morning, triggering tension in the area, as locals hurled stones at the outpost, where he was held, and torched several vehicles stationed outside, a senior officer said. A complaint was lodged by the father of the deceased, following which the two police officers, who had arrested him on Monday night for his involvement in a theft case were suspended, he said.

"The health conditions of the accused deteriorated in custody. He was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital," the senior police officer said. A huge police team, which was rushed to the Barakar area to control the situation during the day, used teargas to disperse the mob that attacked the outpost. "Nobody was injured in the melee. We have suspended two police officers who were handling the case. The situation is under control at the moment," the officer added.

Following a development, massive violence broke out at Kulti in Asansol. Tensions erupted over the alleged custodial death of the accused, who was detained in connection with a stealing case. According to reports, he passed away a few hours after he was taken into police custody.

West Bengal | Ruckus after 21-year-old youth’s death in Asansol, police accused of beating him up in custody pic.twitter.com/7Z1F9ehn3h — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

2 police officers who had arrested him (accused) have been suspended. An investigation is underway: Commissioner of Police, Asansol-Durgapur, Ajay Thakur pic.twitter.com/lina4ngGmZ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Mob fury unfolded as they attacked the police station and pelted stones. Protesters set ablaze several police vehicles and vandalized a few others parked in the area. The deceased is from a minority community, said the report.

A massive deployment of forces has been made in the area to curtain the tense situation.

