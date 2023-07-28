trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641486
Master Moshai: Bengal Teacher Who Dumped Luxury For Rs 169 Salary; This 'Real-Life' Hero's 'Fakir Pathsala' Is Gamechanger For Students

Fondly known as Master Moshai by his students, Sujit Chattopadhyay's exceptional journey unfolds in the quaint village of Ausgram, located a short three-hour drive away from Kolkata. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Master Moshai: Bengal Teacher Who Dumped Luxury For Rs 169 Salary; This 'Real-Life' Hero's 'Fakir Pathsala' Is Gamechanger For Students Master Moshai remains a pillar of support and inspiration in his village, touching lives in myriad ways.

Amidst a world where many struggle to navigate life's challenges alone, encountering individuals who selflessly give back to their communities without seeking anything in return is like stumbling upon characters from a heartwarming folk tale. One such real-life hero is Padma Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay, a 78-year-old retired school teacher from West Bengal, whose altruistic spirit shines brightly as he imparts knowledge to around 350 children, most of whom hail from indigenous communities, for a mere Rs 2.

Fondly known as Master Moshai by his students, Chattopadhyay's exceptional journey unfolds in the quaint village of Ausgram, located a short three-hour drive away from Kolkata. Chattopadhyay retired as the principal of Ramnagar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya. However, retirement was not a stop for him. It was the beginning of a new journey and he devoted his post-retirement life to empowering underprivileged children. Thus, in 2004, he founded a one-of-a-kind school called 'Sadai Fakirer Pathshala' (the Eternal Fakir's School) right within his own home in Ausgram, as reported by The Better India.


The school day commences at 6:30 am and stretches till 6 pm, a testament to Chattopadhyay's dedication to nurturing young minds. The origins of this extraordinary endeavor began humbly, as three young girls knocked on his door one day, expressing their earnest desire to learn from the retired teacher, even though they lived 23 kilometers away. Word of mouth quickly spread, and the school flourished, now accommodating 350 eager students, all charged a nominal fee of Rs 1 or 2 per student.

Chattopadhyay's remarkable career as an educator spans three decades, during which he endeared himself to students with his passionate pedagogy that transcends mere teaching. Beyond academics, he passionately advocates for socio-environmental awareness, actively promoting concepts of social equality and an environmentally friendly lifestyle among communities in the hinterland.

In recognition of his outstanding efforts, the Indian government bestowed upon him the prestigious Padma Shri award in November 2021, a well-deserved honor conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Master Moshai remains a pillar of support and inspiration in his village, touching lives in myriad ways. He has tirelessly campaigned to raise funds for Thalassemic patients, and he fervently appeals to the government to improve education and enhance mobility for young students, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the betterment of society. In a world where true altruism is rare, Padma Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay's selfless contributions stand as a beacon of hope, lighting the path for a brighter future for countless young souls.

