Mau-based doctor Alka Rai's hospital sealed in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case; brother too booked under Gangster Act

Lucknow: The hospital in Uttar Pradesh`s Mau district that provided an ambulance to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and was running allegedly on fake documents has been sealed by the police, police said. The Mau-based doctor Alka Rai, who was accused of helping Ansari get an ambulance, along with her bother Sheshnath Rai have been booked under the Gangster Act. Both of them co-own Shyam Sanjeevani hospital in Mau district, which has reportedly been sealed.

The vehicle was registered with a fake address in the Barabanki district. The Barabanki District Magistrate on September 29 had ordered police officials to seal the hospital. Mau Circle Officer Dhananjay Mishra along with a large contingent of police personnel reached the nursing home and produced the sealing orders before Rai, who was present in the hospital. Mishra told IANS, "Shyam Sanjeevani hospital has been sealed on the orders of the Barabanki District Magistrate."

Earlier in April 2021, the Barabanki police had lodged an FIR against Ansari and his associates in connection with the use of fake papers for registering an ambulance.

Notably, Alka Rai had earlier been booked after it was found that an ambulance Ansari had used to go to a court for a hearing in Punjab, was registered in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. It was also found that the ambulance was registered in the name of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital located in Mau district and belonged to Alka Rai.

Also read: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sent to 7 years in jail for threatening jailer

Barabanki SP Anurag Vats told PTI that on the orders of the district magistrate, a police team from Barabanki had gone to Mau on Monday and attached Alka Rai's property, including her hospital, worth around Rs 2.67 crore under the Gangsters Act. The police reportedly also seized Rs 1.63 lakh found deposited in a bank account of Alka Rai.

The SP further said that an FIR was registered against Alka Rai in Kotwali Nagar Police Station for buying an ambulance in the name of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital through fake documents. The same ambulance was found being used by Ansari for commuting from jail to court in Punjab.

Alka Rai, who is currently out of jail having been granted bail by the High Court, was also booked for illegally amassing movable and immovable property through illegal businesses in cahoot with Ansari and his gang.

(With IANS/PTI Inputs)