Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun visits Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun paid a brief visit to temple town Ayodhya on Monday.

Roopun arrived here by road from Lucknow at 9 am along with his spouse Sayukta Roopun and officials from his country, a senior official said.

The delegation visited HanumanGarhi temple, the famous Kanak Bhawan temple and the under-construction Ram Mandir.

At Ram Janambhoomi, Roopun was briefed about the temple's construction process, the official said, adding he also visited the banks of river Saryu.

