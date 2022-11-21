topStoriesenglish
Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun visits Ayodhya

Roopun arrived here by road from Lucknow at 9 am along with his spouse Sayukta Roopun and officials from his country, a senior official said.

Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 05:16 PM IST|Source: PTI

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun paid a brief visit to temple town Ayodhya on Monday.

The delegation visited HanumanGarhi temple, the famous Kanak Bhawan temple and the under-construction Ram Mandir.

At Ram Janambhoomi, Roopun was briefed about the temple's construction process, the official said, adding he also visited the banks of river Saryu.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

