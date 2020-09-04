May conduct compartment exam for Class 10, 12 students by September end: CBSE tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (September 4, 2020) told the Supreme Court that it is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of Classes 10 and 12 by September end.

The Board also apprised the top court that it has increased the number of examination centres to 1,278 for smoothly conducting the compartment examination for students of Classes 10 & 12 by the month-end.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna considered the plea filed against CBSE's decision to conduct compartment examination for students of Classes 10 & 12.

Sources said that schools and students have also been informed about this. Schools have also issued forms for compartment examinations in many states.

CBSE has earlier released a letter regarding compartment examinations to all concerned schools in this regard.

Earlier, CBSE had sought suggestions from students and parents on whether to conduct compartment examinations or not.

Most of the suggestions received by CBSE were in favour of cancelling the examinations, but the board decided to conduct the exams.

Normally compartment examinations are held in July after the results of Board exams are released. However, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, many board exams had to be cancelled and results of some class 10 and 12 exams were also delayed.

Earlier, CBSE, while filing its reply in court, had asked for compartment exams to be held.

A majority of students have compartments in Mathematics, Social Science and Science in class 10 while class 12 has seen compartments mostly in Mathematics, Accounts and Economics.