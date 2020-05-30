May everyone be happy, healthy: PM Narendra Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 30) extended his greetings to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. "Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami," he said in a Twitter post.

"With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous," Modi said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi. Pilgrims come from all over to assemble at the shrine, offer prayers and worship at the foot of the goddess, and sing hymns and songs in her praise.

Kheer (a dessert, made by boiling rice, sugar with milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering. The marble shrine, located about 25 kilometres from Srinagar, India, overlooks a pool formed by spring waters known for their changing colours. Hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus visit the shrine daily.

A grand feast and fest is held every year at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Kashmir. It is celebrated with full gusto and vigour, as it marks the pradurbhava of the Goddess Ragnya.

Sometimes the gathering crosses a lakh at the temple. The grand affair, also known as Kheer Bhavani Mela has many devotees visiting the temple and taking blessings of the presiding goddess. Inside the huge temple premises, there are small temples/idols of other gods such as Lord Shiva, Ganesha and Goddess Parvati Mata as well.