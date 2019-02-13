हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mayawati

Mayawati breaks silence on CAG's Rafale report, claims Constitutional bodies not able to work with honesty

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister remarked that it seems that the report was prepared under some kind of pressure.

Mayawati breaks silence on CAG&#039;s Rafale report, claims Constitutional bodies not able to work with honesty

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said that the CAG report tabled by the government in the Parliament on the controversial Rafale deal is "neither complete nor fully correct". She took a dig at the BJP, claiming that constitutional bodies in the country were not allowed by the Centre to work with full honesty.
"It (the CAG report) is neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of public," Mayawati said in a statement issued here.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister remarked that it seems that the report was prepared under some kind of pressure. "Why constitutional bodies are under stress (and) not been able to work with full honesty. The country is worried," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

In a direct attack on the ruling BJP, the BSP chief said that not a single Rafale fighter jet has been inducted in the Indian Air Force during the tenure of BJP government at the Centre.

"Is it the BJP's (idea of) service of national interest and serving national security?," she asked. 

In its report, the Comptroller and Auditor General has observed that the Rafale deal negotiated by the BJP-led NDA government was 2.86 per cheaper than the deal negotiated by Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

Commenting on the CAG report, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the report has exposed the "lies" of opposition parties.

(with PTI inputs)

