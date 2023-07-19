Mayawati Says BSP Will Fight 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Alone, Calls NDA, INDIA Coalitions Anti-Dalit

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone and slammed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as the newly formed opposition coalition 'Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA) for being anti-Dalits. Addressing a press conference, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the BSP will fight the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana on its own.

Mayawati said the BSP was open to tie-ups with regional parties in Punjab and Haryana, provided they have no truck with the ruling NDA alliance or the 'INDIA'. While the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA alliance were strengthening themselves, BSP too was holding closed-door meetings of party workers across the country, she said.

She also lashed out at the alliance of 26-like minded parties -- INDIA -- and said the Congress is dreaming of coming back to the Centre by forming an alliance with 'casteist and capitalist-minded parties' like itself.



19-07-2023-BSP PRESS RELEASE-MAYAWATI JI ADDRESSING MEDIA

"We will fight the elections alone. We will contest the assembly elections on our own in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana this year," she told reporters in Delhi.

Congress party is forging an alliance with like-minded casteist and capitalist parties to come into power. BJP is also strengthening NDA but their policies are anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim, she said.

"Had the Congress kept aside its casteist and capitalist mindset, worked towards the welfare of the poor and the oppressed and listened to BR Ambedkar, the need to form the BSP would not have arisen," Mayawati said.

"Whether it is Congress' Garibi Hatao, or BJP's tall promises of depositing Rs 20 lakh each into the account of poor are the prime reasons why the BSP has decided to maintain distance from both the ruling and opposition alliances," she said.