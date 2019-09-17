Mayawati slams Congress after six BSP MLAs switch sides in Rajasthan

Just a day after all six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan quit the party to join the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took to Twitter to vent her anger and lashed out the Congress calling it an “unreliable” party.

“By poaching BSP MLAs, the Congress has proved it is an unreliable party. This is a breach of trust even when the BSP was lending its unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan," Mayawati tweeted.

1. राजस्थान में कांग्रेस पार्टी की सरकार ने एक बार फिर बीएसपी के विधायकों को तोड़कर गैर-भरोसेमन्द व धोखेबाज़ पार्टी होने का प्रमाण दिया है। यह बीएसपी मूवमेन्ट के साथ विश्वासघात है जो दोबारा तब किया गया है जब बीएसपी वहाँ कांग्रेस सरकार को बाहर से बिना शर्त समर्थन दे रही थी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 17, 2019

The BSP supremo added that the Congress is not showing any interest in fighting against the BJP but it has returned to its old tactics of causing damages to the parties that have always backed it in time of crisis. Dubbing the Congress as an anti-Dalit party, Mayawati said that the grand old party is not serious to safeguard the rights of backwards.

Mayawati also claimed that Congress has never supported the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar and forced him to step down as the country’s first law minister. “The Congress never let Baba Saheb go to Lok Sabha and neither was he awarded the Bharat Ratna. This is very shameful and sad,” she said.

On Monday, all six BSP MLAs Sandeep Kumar, Rajendra Gudha, Deep Chand, Lakhan Singh, Wajib Ali, and Joginder Singh Awana joined the Congress. The move means that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will now have a full majority in state Assembly.

Shortly after informing Rajasthan assembly Speaker CP Joshi of their decision, all the MLAs met CM Gehlot. "The legislators have taken the decision keeping in mind the interest of the people of Rajasthan. All the MLAs are associated with the welfare government. All the six BSP MLAs will now be Congress MLAs in the House. Entire BSP Legislature Party merged with Congress," Gehlot had said after meeting the six MLAs.