Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1000 non-executive posts at mazagondock.in - Check eligibility criteria, last date here

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has invited online applications for recruitment for the non-executive posts. this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1041 vacancies. The registration link has been activated on September 12, 2022. The last date to fill in the details and submit the form is September 30, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to apply well before deadline. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The eligibility to apply for posts, important dates, and other information about this recruitment drive can be checked here.

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

AC. Ref. Mechanic: National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning”. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Compressor Attendant: Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act. Thecandidates who have passed NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and worked in MDL/ Shipbuilding Industry as a Compressor Attendant for minimum one year may apply for the post of Compressor Attendant. Oneyear shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Brass Finisher: The Candidates who have passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher/ Machinist. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Mazagon Dock Selection Process

Selection Process: The candidates will be called for a “Written Test” based on the information provided by them in the Online application form. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Go to the MDL website mazagondock.in and go to career section

Then click on online recruitment tab

Candidates will land on a page that will read “Online Recruitment for Executives/Non-Executives/Apprentices

Click on non-executive tab and get yourself registered

Read the instructions carefully and fill up all the details in the application form.

Pay the application fee, attach required documents, and pay the application fee

Submit the form and take its printout for future reference