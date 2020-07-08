MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 to be declared on July 9; Check mbose.in

New Delhi: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to declare the HSSC examination results on Thursday (July 9, 2020), at its official website- mbose.in. The board has also released a notification regarding this decision.

According to the official notification, “There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers due to the Covid-19 situation.”

The students should follow the steps given below to check the Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020:

1. The students should visit MBOSE's official website at mbose.in

2. You should click on the ‘Results’ tab on the website's homepage

3. You should click on Science, commerce or vocational stream link

4. Click on ‘Download certificate’ and fill in roll number and submit

5. You can now see your result on the website.

The students should download their results and take the print out for future reference.

Those who appeared for MBOSE Class 12th examination can also check their results on other websites: megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams were scheduled for March, but some papers were postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The remaining papers for mathematics, physical education, and statistics for Class 12 were conducted from June 8 to June 10.

Notably, over 30,000 students appeared for the Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams 2020.