MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the MBOSE results 2022 for Class 10 and 12th today, June 10, 2022. The Meghalaya MBOSE 10th result 2022 is now available on MBOSE's official website, megresults.nic.in 2022 along with Meghalaya MBOSE 12th arts result 2022. Students are required to enter their roll number to check the MBOSE result 2022.

megresults.nic.in SSLC 2022 link and megresults.nic.in HSSLC Arts 2022 link - both are now available and activated for students to check the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2022 online.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Here's how to get your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, megresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘‘Meghalaya SSLC result 2022’ or ‘Meghalaya 12th result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

MBOSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your MBOSE result 2022 and save it for future reference.

To pass the HSSLC result 2022 Meghalaya, students will have to score at least 33 percent marks. Meghalaya Board will release MBOSE result 2022 on www mbose in result 2022, megresults.nic.in HSSLC 2022.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Direct link to get our scorecard

MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 - Direct link

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 - Direct link

