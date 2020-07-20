MBOSE SSLC results 2020 declared on megresults.nic.in and Results.mbose.in: Check pass percentage, top districts

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has declared the MBOSE SSLC results today on the official website mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Students can get their MBOSE SSLC result 2020 by entering their roll number and other credentials asked in the official website.

A total of 50.31 percent students cleared the SSLC, class 10 exam this year. The pass percentage of regular students is 75 percent, while 41.29 percent private candidates passed the SSLC exam with test and 25.29 percent private candidates passed the SSLC exam without test.

West Jaintia Hills topped among districts with 69.96 per cent. Second was East Jaintia Hills with 69 percent pass percentage followed by East Khasi Hills with 68.94 percent pass percentage. The worst performing district is South West Garo Hills with 26.57 per cent.

Here is the district-wise list of pass percentage

East Garo Hills: 35.64 pass percentage

West Garo Hills: 31.81 pass percentage

South Garo Hills: 26.57 pass percentage

East Khasi Hills: 68.94 pass percentage

West Khasi Hills: 61.01 pass percentage

Ri Bhoi: 61.11 pass percentage

South West Garo Hills: 26.74 pass percentage

North Garo Hills: 35.10 pass percentage

South West Khasi Hills: 45.48 pass percentage

West Jaintia Hills: 69.96 pass percentage

East Jaintia Hills: 69.00 pass percentage

Chetna Bose topped the exam with 568 marks followed by Sainava Modak and Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat.

Here's the list of MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Toppers

1. Chetna Bose - 568

2. Sainava Modak - 565

3. Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat - 561

4. Armanki War - 555

5. Dalangkiso Myrthong - 554

6. Vyonica Dkhar, Phibajanai Khardewsaw, Balarihun Kharlukhi - 552

7. Shreya Roy Choudhury - 551

8. M Amebari Nongsiej - 550

9. Kushal Bagchi, Lakhon Larry, Brown Khonglah - 548

10.Vicky Seal - 545

A total of 50,081 students had appeared in the class 10 exam this year.