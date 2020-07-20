Meghalaya Board SSLC Class 10 results 2020: Know how to check Meghalaya Class 10 result at megresults.nic.in

The results for Meghalaya secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) class 10 examination will be announced by Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) today, July 20. Once declared, the students can check result on the council's official website mbose.in.

Meghalaya's Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed about the result announcement on July 18 in his Twitter handle.

Students can check their score by entering the roll number and other login credentials at mbose.in. Nearly, 50,000 students have registered for the class 10th exam this year who will be getting their result today.

Here's how to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out for future reference.

Meanwhile the results this year will neither be displayed at the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong nor at the examination centres due to threat of COVID-19 in the state.

In 2019 SSLC exam, a total of 76.56 per cent students passed with boys outperforming girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 per cent. A total of 72.24 per cent students cleared the HSSLC exam this year.