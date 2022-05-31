हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mizoram Board of School Education

MBSE Mizoram Board of School Education declares Class 12 results: Check pass percentage here

MBSE results 2022: While the pass percentage among girls was 82.10, among boys it was 82.04, officials said.

Pic Credit: File Photo

Aizawl: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the class 12 board examinations, in which 82.07 per cent of candidates were declared successful. The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were held in February-March. While the pass percentage among girls was 82.10, among boys it was 82.04, officials said. A total of 9,773 students, including 5,174 girls, were declared successful. Total 11,908 candidates appeared for the examinations, they said. Total 67 students got a chance for appearing in the compartmental examination, which will be notified later.

While 84.22 per cent of 7,586 Arts students were declared successful, 75.36 per cent of 2,212 students in Science stream cleared the exams. In the Commerce stream, 75.47 per cent of 689 students passed the exams.

Lalrohlui Ralte of Synod Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list in the Arts stream. Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang of St Paul's Higher Secondary School in Aizawl was the topper in Science, while Mercy Laltlangsangi of Oikos Higher Secondary School in Aizawl secured the top spot in the Commerce stream.

