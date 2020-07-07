हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MCA course duration

MCA programme duration reduced from 3 to 2 years, says AICTE notification

The decision to this effect was taken in the 545th Meeting of the University Grant Commission (UGC) in December 2019. 

Representational Image: IANS

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday (July 7) announced that the duration of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree programme has been reduced from the current three years to two years. The new course duration will come into effect from the academic session 2020-21.

The AICTE also shared this information along with an official notice on its official twitter handle stating "Change in the duration of #MCA Program from 3 years to 2 years w.e.f. 2020-21 has been approved."

As per the notification, students who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University) obtained at least 55% marks (45% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination are eligible to apply for the MCA course.

The official notification said, “In view of the above, necessary modification in the course duration of the MCA program may please be made in conformity with the UGC decision and provisions contained in AICTE APH for A.Y 2020-21.” 

