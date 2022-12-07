topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MCD ELECTION RESULTS 2022

MCD Elections 2022: BJP trying to 'poach' newly-elected AAP councillors, alleges Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia's allegations come after the Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the prestigious municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:32 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

MCD Elections 2022: BJP trying to 'poach' newly-elected AAP councillors, alleges Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday made big allegations that the BJP was trying to poach newly-elected AAP councillors in the hard-fought Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and asserted that none of them will fall prey to their "game". The AAP No 2 leader said that the newly elected councillors have been instructed to record "such phone calls" in case they receive one.

Sisodia's allegations come after the Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the prestigious municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

The BJP, which was predicted to suffer a massive defeat in exit polls, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 municipal wards. "BJP's game has begun. Our newly elected councillors have started receiving phone calls. None of our councillors will be sold. We have told all our councillors that if they get a phone call or if someone comes to meet them, they should record those calls and meetings," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

 

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also suggested that the mayor's election is still an open game and noted that Chandigarh, where its rival was the largest party, has a mayor from BJP ranks.

"Now over to electing a mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP mayor, for instance," he said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also claimed that the city will again have a mayor from his party.

Live Tv

MCD Election results 2022BJPPoachingAAP MCD councillorsManish SisodiaArvind Kejriwal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'