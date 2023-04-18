topStoriesenglish2596394
MCD Elections: BJP Picks Shikha Rai, Soni Pandey For Mayoral Polls Despite Lacking Numbers

Shikha Rai is currently serving as the councillor from Greater Kailash-1 ward, while Soni Pandey represents the Sonia Vihar ward in northeast Delhi in the civic body.

Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

MCD Elections: BJP Picks Shikha Rai, Soni Pandey For Mayoral Polls Despite Lacking Numbers

Despite lacking adequate numbers in the House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its decision to nominate Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey as the candidates for the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. As per a statement released by the Delhi BJP, the nomination papers of Rai and Pandey will be filed later on Tuesday, which is also the last day for filing nominations. The election is scheduled to be held on April 26.

Shikha Rai is currently serving as the councillor from Greater Kailash-1 ward, while Soni Pandey represents the Sonia Vihar ward in northeast Delhi in the civic body. The BJP`s unexpected move has raised eyebrows, and the upcoming election is expected to be closely watched by political observers. On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as the mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates respectively for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The decision to renominate the two incumbents was taken by Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in recognition of their performance in the MCD, Delhi government. Oberoi and Iqbal had filed their nominations on Monday.

