MCD House Adjourned as AAP, BJP Clash Over Election of Standing Committee

New Delhi: The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing commitee members. The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards. Several members of the BJP and AAP had on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.

As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows.

The chaos erupted during the election for the members of the standing committee when BJP alleged that during the secret voting, the councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile, which is a violation of the secret ballot. Henceforth, BJP has demanded the votes cast be rejected and fresh elections are conducted.

#WATCH | Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourns the proceedings of the MCD house till 10 am tomorrow following a ruckus inside MCD house over the election of member of the standing committee pic.twitter.com/iEEwtJrfZn — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Earlier, during the clash, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had alleged that BJP councillors tried to attack her during the Standing Committee elections.

Taking on Twitter, Shelly Oberoi alleged, "BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP`s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor."