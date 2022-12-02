MCD polls: Campaigning ends today, political parties make last-ditch effort to woo Delhi voters

New Delhi: The campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is set to end on Friday. Leaders of political parties will make last ditch effort to connect with voters for the high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. The civic polls are seen as a contest between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in Delhi, the AAP, and the Congress.

The BJP's campaigning was undertaken by several Union ministers and state Chief Ministers including national president JP Nadda for a massive show of strength. Exuding confidence, Nadda said that people are eager to vote for BJP as they are fed up with Aam Aadmi Party`s (AAP) work. He also hit out at the AAP for not cleaning the Yamuna despite thousands of crores disbursed from the Centre to the Kejriwal government.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states also held roadshows and rallies. Several chief ministers, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur have already held rallies for the polls. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007.

On Thursday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the BJP will secure more seats than in the last polls, adding "The corrupt Aam Adami party has many frauds, from the health minister who is in jail to the education minister trapped in liquor swindle; it is the party of liars."

Thakur told ANI that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "only three main agendas and these are alcohol, corruption, and fraud", adding that women are facing the problem of water and have to trudge distances to get water at some places but AAP focused on the expansion of liquor vends in Delhi.

Notably, AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will hold a roadshow in Patparganj.

Congress manifesto promises RO water purifying systems for drinking water

Trying to revive its prospects in MCD polls, the Congress' election manifesto has promised RO water purifying systems for drinking water, clearing the three landfills in Delhi in 18 months and waiver of outstanding house tax due.

Making `Delhi will be Sheila ji`s Delhi` as the party`s poll pitch, Congress makes a mention of two schemes named after former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit - Sheila Dixit Swasthya Sahayatha Yojana for medicines at half the price, and the Sheila Dixit Gharelu Majdoor Kalyan Yojana for financial assistance for domestic workers.

Assistance for domestic workers includes admissions for their children to MCD schools and financial help in case of accidents.

No Alcohol sales in Delhi for three days

The city Excise Department has announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting from Friday evening.

The three-day ban will come to force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting. When the votes will be counted on December 7, liquor sales will again be prohibited.

"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 pm of December 2 to December 4, 2022, up to 5.30 pm and again on December 7, 2022, on the day of the counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," said a notification issued by the Department.

