MDH owner dies

MDH owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati dies at 98

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over 'Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati's death and said that he was an inspiring personality.

MDH owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati dies at 98

MDH owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati died on Thursday (December 3) morning. He was 98.

Gulati was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday and passed away at 5:30 AM.

Gulati was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, in 2019.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over Gulati's death and said that he was an inspiring personality who dedicated his life for the welfare of the society.

Gulati was born and raised in Sialkot, Pakistan. His father Dharampal’s father Chuni Lal sold spices from a small shop Mahashian Di Hat.

Dharampal left studies at a very young age to help his father at the shop. Dharampal came to India after partition and restarted his family business and started selling spices.

As his business started doing good, Dharampal rented another shop in Chandni Chowk in 1953. MDH is now a big brand and it exports spices to countries across the world such as Switzerland, Japan, the US, and Canada.

Gualti also owns a Mahashay Chuni Lal Charitable Trust, which facilitates a hospital with 250 beds. 

