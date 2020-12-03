MDH owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati dies at 98

MDH owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati died on Thursday (December 3) morning. He was 98.

Gulati was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday and passed away at 5:30 AM.

Gulati was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, in 2019.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over Gulati's death and said that he was an inspiring personality who dedicated his life for the welfare of the society.

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,

MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning.

I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SOdiqFyJvX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2020

Gulati was born and raised in Sialkot, Pakistan. His father Dharampal’s father Chuni Lal sold spices from a small shop Mahashian Di Hat.

Dharampal left studies at a very young age to help his father at the shop. Dharampal came to India after partition and restarted his family business and started selling spices.

As his business started doing good, Dharampal rented another shop in Chandni Chowk in 1953. MDH is now a big brand and it exports spices to countries across the world such as Switzerland, Japan, the US, and Canada.

Live TV

Gualti also owns a Mahashay Chuni Lal Charitable Trust, which facilitates a hospital with 250 beds.