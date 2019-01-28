MDMK functionary Sathiyaraj Balu writes defamatory post against PM Narendra Modi, arrested

Madurai: A MDMK functionary was arrested by the authorities for writing a defamatory post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, said reports on Monday.

The MDMK worker, who has been identified as Sathiyaraj Balu, was arrested in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, according to ANI.

Tamil Nadu: Sathiyaraj Balu, MDMK functionary from Nagapattinam, arrested for posting defamatory post against PM Modi on social media. He has been booked under IPC sec 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace)&505(2) (Statements conducing to public mischief) — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Balu has been booked under various Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is to be noted that Balu's party MDMK had staged a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly before he arrived in Madurai on Sunday, accusing him of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu.

The MDMK protesters were led by party chief Vaiko.

Several MDMK protesters were detained by the local police.

Releasing black baloons, the protesting party cadres raised slogans against PM Modi alleging that he betrayed the interests of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery and other issues.

The Prime Minister was in Madurai where he laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and later addressed a public meeting.

The protest by the MDMK cadre was held near the Periyar bus stand in the city, away from the venue of the AIIMS site.

In a counter move, BJP youth wing supporters put up posters sarcastically "welcoming Vaiko".

The MDMK cadres claimed that the Centre had accorded "permission to projects like neutrino and hydrocarbon extraction" which, according to them, would have an adverse impact on the livelihood of the farmers and also affect the common people.

On the Cauvery issue, they alleged that the Centre was supportive of Karnataka's bid to build a dam at Mekedatu across the river by giving permission for preparing a detailed project report.

The MDMK cadres, however, said the protest was not against the AIIMS.

Slogans like "go back Modi," and counter hashtags "Madurai thanks Modi," and "TN welcomes Modi" trended on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Tamil Nadu unit chief of BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan strongly condemned MDMK for staging the protest ahead of the prime minister laying the foundation for a big project beneficial to the state.

(With PTI inputs)