MEA asks Indians travelling to Sri Lanka to remain cautious

Over 250 people had died in a series of bomb explosions at various locations in Sri Lanka on April 21.

File photo
File photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indians travelling to Sri Lanka to remain careful even as the island nation is returning to normalcy in the aftermath of multiple explosions here on Easter.

Over 250 people had died in a series of bomb explosions at various locations in Sri Lanka on April 21. Several churches and five-star hotels in the capital city of Colombo were especially targeted in the attacks which were eventually claimed by Islamic State. Security was tightened, schools and colleges were shut and access to social media was temporarily suspended. Now, the country is returning to normalcy but tourists are still be advised to exercise caution.

MEA in its advisory to Indian citizens in Sri Lanka or visiting in the near future has asked them to remain cautious and vigilant. It has also shared important helpline numbers which are active 24x7. The helpline number of the Indian High Commission in Colombo are  +94-772234176, +94-777902082, +94-112422788, +94-112422789.

The Indian coastline in Kerala and Lakshadweep islands is on high alert with intelligence reports suggesting ISIS terrorists fleeing Sri Lanka may try to enter Indian territory. In the immediate aftermath of the Easter bombings, several ISIS terrorists in Sri Lanka reportedly attempted to flee the crackdown by planning to find a safe haven in India.

