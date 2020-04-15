MEA coordinating with authorities for departure of 180 Pakistanis in India due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, say govt sources

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is facilitating the return of foreigners including Pakistani nationals, who are stranded in India due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, back to their countries, government sources told on Wednesday.

"The MEA is facilitating the return of foreign nationals presently in India to their countries. These include nationals of Pakistan. We understand from the High Commission of Pakistan that 180 of their nationals presently in India want to go back. We are coordinating with concerned authorities to facilitate their departure," said the sources.

Countries like Russia, Japan, Germany and Ukraine have been carrying out special operations to evacuate their citizens stranded in India following the announcement of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. India has so far reported 11,933 cases of coronavirus, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.