Measles vaccine may protect children from COVID-19 infection, is 87.5% effective: Study

New Delhi: As India gears up for a conceivable third COVID-19 wave which will allegedly have more affect on children, researchers are analysing aspects of the virus and hopefully find drugs to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The observational study showed that Measles Containing Vaccines (MCVs) - which are part of India’s routine immunisation programme have an effectiveness of 87.5% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID infection, as per a report by The Times of India.

The reserachers of BJ Medical College in Pune claimed that a vaccine for measles could help contain the spread of COVID-19 in children by up to 87.5 percent. As per the study, kids under the age of 18 who were given the vaccine had milder symptoms than those who were not.

The study was conducted on 548 participants in the ages of 1 to 17, including those who had tested positive for coronavirus before and those who have not been infected even once.

The study was conducted by the BJ medical college researchers from the Department of Community Medicine, in collaboration with paediatrician- private practitioner Dr Nilesh Gujar and was funded by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The study needs further clinical trials for confirmation.

Notably, though the study is promising, it was a retrospective case-control study and they have certain limitations.

If proven, the study could help prevent the COVID-19 third wave among kids as a massive immunisation drive of children and adults with MCV’s vaccines could minimise severity of the COVID-19 infections.