Mecca Makkeshwar is Mahadev Temple in Hindu Mahasabha's New Year calendar

Aligarh: On Tuesday (April 5), on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Navdurga, the office of All India Hindu Mahasabha reportedly released a 'disputed' calendar. In the calendar, several holy pilgrimages of Muslims have been referred to as Hindu 'temples' - Mecca has been called Makkeshwar Mahadev temple, the royal Idgah of Mathura as Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Taj Mahal as Tejo Mahalaya Shiva temple, Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh as Bhojshala, Kashi's Gyanvapi mosque has been called Vishwanath temple, Qutab Minar as Vishnu Stambh while Atala Masjid of Jaunpur is shown as Atla Devi Temple.

Mecca, the biggest pilgrimage site of Muslims, has been described as Makkeshwar Mahadev Temple. Along with this, the message has also been printed that there was once a Shiva temple here. That's why Shivling still exists in a fragmented state, it says.

A press conference on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Navdurga was held on Tuesday at the office of All India Hindu Mahasabha in the district of Aligarh. Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey, National Secretary of All India Hindu Mahasabha announced that the calendar of Hindu New Year has been released.

Pooja Shakun Pandey informed those gathered that a similar calendar was issued by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha five years ago in 2018 as well, reported the Punjab Kesari. The calendar reportedly included a demand for the construction of the Ram temple. And as Ram Temple is now being constructed, therefore, now the new calendar reportedly makes demand with respect to these places. She also reportedly said that this calendar has been issued to declare India as a Hindu nation. Pooja said, 'The foreign invaders looted the Hindu religious places of the country and changed the name of religious places to mosques. Now they should return the religious places of Hindus to them.

Live TV