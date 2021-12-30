Media Trendz founder Rohit Kumar honoured with 'Bihar Vibhuti Samman'

Media Trendz's Founder Rohit Kumar has recently been honoured with "Bihar Vibhuti Samman" at the Bihar Entrepreneurship Conclave 2021. The event, which was held at NDMC Convention Centre New Delhi, was organized by Let's Inspire Bihar. The young entrepreneur received the award from Senior IPS Officer and Special Secretary, Home Department, Government of Bihar Mr. Vikas Vaibhav who is the chief patron & the brain behind Let's Inspire Bihar.

On the occasion Mr. Vikas Vaibhav said “The conclave aimed to connect such committed individuals, who have on a voluntary basis opted to contribute towards future building on any of the core themes. The inspiration emanating from Bihar's magnificent heritage, which since the most ancient times had made its mark felt in the then-contemporary world, is the main driving force behind the initiative“

Supreme Court Lawyer & President of the Bar Council Mr. Vikas Singh, Delhi University Prof. Dr Sangeet Ragi, Senior Journalist Pramila Dixit & Convenor of Delhi NCR Chapter of Let’s Inspire Bihar Mr Alok Ranjan were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Rohit who hails from Patna has been working closely with the start-ups to help them to stay relevant in the marketplace amidst a global economic crisis through his marketing venture Media Trendz. It was born out of the need for an able media and advertising agency that can assist budding businesses during their initial stage of branding and growth.

Their key offerings include Communication Strategy, Media Planning & Buying services, Branding & Identity Designing, Integrated Marketing Communications, Advertising Campaign management, and Digital / Social Media Solutions. The media and advertising firm also cover everything from web development to app development to e-commerce development to digital marketing to brand creation. Currently, they are also planning to conduct online conferences to share tips and tricks of running a successful business in the post-covid19 reality.

“My relationship with the media and communication industry is long and something that I have always cherished. It has helped me throughout my entrepreneurial journey with Media Trendz. My only tip for aspiring entrepreneurs will be to embrace hard work and patience if you want to emerge as an accomplished businessman. Nothing comes overnight and success is no exception. Success only comes to those who work with passion, dedication and patience,” shares Rohit after winning the award.

As a former journalist, Rohit has always been well-aware of the crucial role that media and advertising play in the branding efforts of a company. During his tenure as a Media Consultant at the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, he has worked closely in several marketing projects broadening his exposure in the world of media, communications and marketing. Today, his company Media Trendz is working across 22 cities and clients from various industries including Real Estate, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Hospitality, and Public Figures amongst others. Under his guidance, Media Trendz is designing high-value PR, marketing, and branding campaigns for its clients and hoping to continue the same.

