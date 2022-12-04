‘Media used to do wah, wah for me 24 hours…’, Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of ruining his image

New Delhi: In a recent video that is going viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying that the media of the country applauded him for at least 5-6 years when he joined the party but something changed after that. The statement comes amid the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. "When I joined politics, all media of the country used to do 'wah, wah' for me 24 hours until 2008-09. You remember? Then I raised two issues and everything changed," Rahul Gandhi said in the video.

"I raised two issues -- one was Niyamgiri and the second was Bhatta Parsaul. The moment I raised the question of land and the moment I started to defend the right of the poor people on the land is when the whole media tamasha started. We brought PESA Act for tribals and other laws for their land rights. And then the media started writing against me 24 hours," Rahul Gandhi added.

Well, the Congress scion did not stop here and went on to target BJP accusing them of ruining his image. He said that the “BJP spent thousands of crores to damage his image. Adding further, he said, "The beauty of it is that it does not work. Truth has this nasty habit of poking its head from here and there. The more they spend to besmirch my image, they will be giving more strength to me because the truth can't be suppressed. When you fight a major force, you will be attacked personally. So I know when I am attacked personally that I am on the right track."

"This is my guru. This teaches me which side to choose. And I am going forward in my fight. As long as I am going forward, everything is fine," Rahul Gandhi asserted in the video.