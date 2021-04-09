Mediapersons, journalists don't need COVID-19 e-pass for travel during Delhi night curfew

NEW DELHI: People working with electronic and the print media will not require e-passes for travelling in the national capital during the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am.

In its new order, the DDMA has exempted media persons from the need to carry e-passes during night curfew hours, a fresh order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said. As per the notification, the mediapersons will be required to only show valid identity proof.

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday (April 6) imposed a night curfew amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 caseload. The DDMA ordered a seven-hour curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. Earlier, the order mentioned that media person would need an e-pass to travel during the curfew hours, however, that was modified on Friday (April 9).

People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require s soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.Delhi.Gov.In.

Delhi recorded 8,521 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year, while 39 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,196, according to the city health department.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had warned that the new cases 'could cross' the last single-day spike record registered in November, given the pace of the spread of infection.