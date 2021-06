New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday (June 22) evening, prompting people to rush out of their homes. According to reports, the earthquake struck at 10:14 pm IST at a depth of 70 km, at 64km NNE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. According to reports, strong tremors were felt in parts of Assam.

There was no report of any damage to life or property as earthquakes of magnitude four or below hardly cause any damage.

